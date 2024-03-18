Oatly AB: Oatly Teams Up with Barry's to Bring Oatmilk to Its In-Studio Fuel Bars Nationwide for the First Time

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oatmilk company, kicked off a marketing partnership with global fitness brand Barry's today, bringing the Company's new Unsweetened Oatmilk to Fuel Bar menus in Barry's studios nationwide. Barry's Fuel Bars provide clients with pre-and-post workout shakes that aid in their fitness goals and recovery.



Beginning today, March 18, and running through April 22, Oatly is available at 40 Barry's locations throughout the US, marking the first oatmilk option available at the premium workout studio's Fuel Bar. Highlighting one of Oatly's newest innovations, Oatly Unsweetened oatmilk is featured in a signature post-workout shake on Fuel Bar menus, fittingly called, "That Shake with Oatly In It." Using a brand-new proprietary oat base specially developed to deliver 0g of sugar and just 40 calories per serving, Oatly Unsweetened is a delightfully light and smooth addition to this limited-edition shake, or any other delicious Fuel Bar smoothie that clients may choose. The new Oatly Unsweetened oatmilk is formulated to check nutritional boxes while still delivering the same amazing taste consumers know and love from the brand. It is also low in saturated fat and is a good source of calcium, riboflavin, and vitamins B12 and D.

"Our new Oatly Unsweetened oatmilk was developed with a lot of applications in mind, but it's truly a standout for enhancing great smoothie recipes," said Emily Keeney, Brand Director at Oatly North America. "We can't think of a better partner than Barry's to help highlight the product's versatility and great taste to a community that values wellness and is always open to game-changing innovations. Our hope is that Oatly gets to play a small, but delicious part of Barry's members' post-workout routine for the next month."

As part of the partnership, Barry's clients are also invited to join weekly themed Oatly classes available at all US studios each Monday that are sure to both entertain and motivate. Each class attendee is rewarded with a complimentary, post-workout smoothie.

"We are very thoughtful in selecting clean ingredients for the Fuel Bar that will aid in recovery nutrition as it's greatly important for maintaining muscle strength and function. Oatly is the perfect addition to the Fuel Bar family for this reason," said Vicky Land, SVP of Brand at Barry's.

All Oatly oatmilks produced in the US are free of the nine major allergens and vegan, glyphosate-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free Certified and Kosher Certified. Oatly Unsweetened is now available at major US grocery stores and recently joined Oatly's existing US lineup of non-dairy milk alternatives, including Oatly Original, Full Fat, Low Fat, Chocolate, Super Basic and Barista Edition oatmilks, all of which have the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as cow's milk, while generally having a lower environmental impact[1].

For more information on Oatly, visit oatly.com, and for more on the Barry's experience, visit www.barrys.com.

About Oatly

We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X - the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards - Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, regarding the marketing partnership and activation activities with Barry's Bootcamp, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: general economic conditions including high inflationary cost pressures; our history of losses and inability to achieve or sustain profitability; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of variants of the virus, on our business and the international economy; a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruptions; changing consumer preferences and our ability to adapt to new or changing preferences; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Oatly's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2023 and our Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023 and other filings with the SEC as such factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

