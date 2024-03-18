Blockworks Pairs Editorial with Insights for Research Platform Revamp

Blockworks Targets the Sophisticated Crypto Investor with Redesign

LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks Research announces the launch of Research 2.0, a crypto information platform targeted toward the sophisticated investor. The revamped platform seamlessly integrates Blockworks' editorial content and podcasts, offering expanded research coverage under a sleek, seamless UX.

A subscription to Blockworks Research unlocks a wide range of features, providing crypto-native investors with the tools needed to effortlessly navigate the crypto markets.

"We realized there was a missing gap in crypto products that provided in-depth research, on-chain data, profitability analyses, and protocol comparisons in one solution, which led us to create Research 2.0," notes Tricia Lin, Vice President of Research at Blockworks. "As an added benefit, we've embedded the best of Blockworks editorial coverage and podcasts into the platform."

Developed with feedback from a diverse investor base, the platform is designed to meet the demands of the crypto market, allowing users to make informed investment decisions quickly and confidently.

The revamp aims to address the challenge of fragmented information in the crypto space.

Key features of the platform include in-depth research analyses, flashnotes, comprehensive asset dashboards, protocol spotlights, and governance insights for major protocols like Uniswap, Maker, and Aave.

Additional features include proposal notifications, an organized homepage, enhanced searchability, and new metrics like ETH staking yield and DEX volume. The platform also offers a glossary and UX customization options, such as light and dark mode.

Blockworks Research's platform offers a seamless blend of sophistication, usability, and data analysis capabilities, redefining how investors engage with crypto assets.

For more information and subscription details, visit our website or contact our team at researchsupport@blockworks.co

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blockworks-pairs-editorial-with-insights-for-research-platform-revamp-302091493.html