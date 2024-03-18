PowerPhone Advocates for Recognizing 911 Telecommunicators as First Responders

911 telecommunicators deserve first responder status and federal classification. It's time to give the people who answer our crisis calls the benefits they need to continue to do this critical job.

MADISON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / PowerPhone, a pioneering force in emergency communications and public safety response, is advocating for the recognition of 911 telecommunicators as first responders. This initiative aligns with the company's longstanding commitment to championing those who answer the call and play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

PowerPhone Dispatcher Header

Two female dispatchers with headsets looking at a screen.

"We firmly believe that 911 telecommunicators are the backbone of emergency response, serving as the lifeline between individuals in distress and the assistance they urgently need," said Chris Salafia, President and CEO of PowerPhone. "Despite their critical role, these dedicated professionals often operate in the shadows without the official recognition that their status as first responders would afford them."

The Impact of First Responder Status

Granting first responder status to 911 telecommunicators is not merely symbolic; it holds tangible benefits that acknowledge the challenging nature of their work. This recognition can lead to enhanced training opportunities, improved mental health support, and a rightful place in the broader first responder community.

"911 telecommunicators are the unsung heroes who orchestrate emergency response with poise and precision. It's time we officially recognized their pivotal role by designating them as first responders. This is not just about acknowledgment; it's about providing the support and benefits they deserve for the critical work they do every day," said Salafia.

Click here to learn more about PowerPhone's advocacy for 911 SAVES.

Contact Information

Danielle Morfi

Marketing Manager

dmorfi@powerphone.com

SOURCE: PowerPhone

View the original press release on newswire.com.