Artel, LLC: INTEGRASYS and Artel Announce Strategic Partnership

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / INTEGRASYS, a 34-year global leader in advanced software solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Artel, an International Organization Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified network systems integrator with a remarkable 30-year legacy as a Space and Satellite Solution and Service provider to the US Government.

The formal relationship specifically features Artel's US Government business, which provides satellite communications and solutions that address the complex challenges of a more congested and contested ground & space, including the ever-evolving Electronic Warfare (EW) threats faced today and beyond.

INTEGRASYS's cutting-edge technologies is to be adopted by Artel's End Users and as their Service Provider, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier satellite communication monitoring solutions for PLEO, Pathfinder and additional programs (CSCO and USSF). Moreover, these innovative technologies will be integrated into Artel's end-customer offerings, enhancing the efficiency of operations, and ensuring seamless Enterprise Management & Control, among other benefits.

Edward Spitler (Head of Satcom Artel LLC), who has recently been recognized in the Hall of Fame by Space & Satellite Professional International and leads Artel Satcom business commented, "We are pleased to be partnering with INTEGRASYS, implementing the technologies, and managing the tools on behalf of our end-customers. This collaboration furthers our commitment to servicing the needs of the US Government and DoD."

"We are excited to work with Artel, a dynamic and flexible provider who thinks out of the box obtaining a huge competitive advantage and Stands Out in the Satcom disruptive times with over three-decade legacy in the industry. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in management of satellite enterprise networks. Together, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions customized to US DoD needs for enabling DoD to take advantage of simple to manage multi-orbit networks in a rapidly evolving landscape. We see Artel as excellent partners for US DoD business," said Douglas Ward, Senior Director of US Gov and DOD Programs at INTEGRASYS.

INTEGRASYS and Artel are aligned in their dedication to advancing the satellite communication industry. This partnership is expected to accelerate developing and deploying cutting-edge solutions, ultimately benefitting their global multi-orbit and multi-provider networks and make them interoperable from a single screen.

Note: INTEGRASYS Enterprise Management & Control for multi-orbit solutions will be shown at Satellite Show booth #1303.

About INTEGRASYS

Founded in 1990 by Hewlett Packard engineers, INTEGRASYS specializes in providing satellite spectrum enterprise management and control systems for the satellite, telecommunication, and broadcast markets. Its solutions enable fast an efficient installation and monitoring, helping reduce both errors and costs. INTEGRASYS is a fast-growing company which has been awarded with the most innovative technologies awards in 2023 at Satellite Show by the WTA and the MSUA.

About ARTEL

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the Defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and homeland security markets. Artel provides cost-effective, on-time delivery of global terrestrial and satellite network communication services, cyber security, risk management, and technology support services. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission since 1986. For more information about Artel, visit www.artelllc.com. If you would like more information about this topic, please e-mail espitler@artelllc.com or jscott@artelllc.com.

