Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Congratulates 42West and Shore Fire Media on Success at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulates its subsidiaries, the PR powerhouses 42West and Shore Fire Media, on their success at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival.

Most notably, 42West helped launch the film BOB TREVINO LIKES IT starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira, which received the prestigious Jury Award in the festival's Narrative Feature Competition.

Other campaigns 42West worked on at the festival include Max's documentary BRANDY HELLVILLE AND THE CULT OF FAST FASHION, a look into the challenges created by the fast fashion industry; National Geographic's documentary FLY, an intimate portrait of three couples entwined in the world's most dangerous sport; and the following acquisition titles:

CLEMENTE, a documentary on the baseball legend

DESERT ROAD, a scripted feature from writer/director Shannon Triplett and starring Kristine Froseth, Frances Fisher and Beau Bridges;

THE GUTTER, a scripted feature from writer/director Yassir Lester, and co-directed by Isaiah Lester, starring Shameik Moore and Susan Sarandon, and featuring Shore Fire Media client Paul Reiser;

SEW TORN, a scripted feature from writer/director Freddy MacDonald, and co-written by Fred MacDonald, starring Eve Connolly and Calum Worthy; and

SHE LOOKS LIKE ME, an absolutely amazing true story documentary.

Additionally, Shore Fire Media client Grace Potter executive produced the fascinating feature documentary RESYNATOR.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

