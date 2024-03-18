TeraPlast SA has secured financing for 4. 56 MW of solar, with approximately one-quarter of the project's total value obtained through non-refundable financing from the Romanian government's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The project, which will include a 920 kW storage facility, is set to be completed in June. Romania's TeraPlast SA has signed a RON 5. 5 million ($1. 2 million) financing contract to partly fund the development of a 4. 56 MWp solar plant. The non-refundable financing comes from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan through its Ministry of Energy. The project ...

