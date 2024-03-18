Issuer: AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Mergers & Acquisitions

AEQUITA acquires Nifco Germany



18.03.2024

AEQUITA acquires Nifco Germany Munich, 18 March 2024 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered in Munich, Germany, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nifco Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Japanese Nifco Group. Nifco Germany develops and produces injection-molded plastic components for the automotive industry. The company generates revenues of more than EUR 200 million with over 1,100 employees across its locations in Germany, the USA, and Serbia. Following a strategic business review process, Nifco decided to divest Nifco Germany to focus on its core markets and operations, acknowledging AEQUITA's capability to further develop the business and support its expansion, especially with European OEMs. "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with AEQUITA, a company with a strong track record of fostering growth and operational excellence across its investments. We are convinced that this transaction ensures a prosperous future for Nifco Germany, their employees, and customers considering we found a partner that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability," commented Joan Oliveras, Chief Executive Officer at Nifco Europe. Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner at AEQUITA, expressed his gratitude, stating, 'It is a privilege to be chosen by Nifco as the ideal new owner for Nifco Germany and to be entrusted the further development of the company. It is an outstanding addition to our automotive sector. We look forward to supporting the company's path towards sustainable growth in strong alignment with its experienced employees and longstanding relationships with its blue-chip customers." The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. The financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed. About Nifco Nifco Inc. is a leading manufacturer of plastic components and fasteners for the automotive and life-solution industries. With its headquarters in Japan, Nifco operates globally, providing a wide range of products contributing to the functionality and comfort of high-quality vehicles, household or fashion products. Nifco's commitment to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability has made it a preferred partner for industry-leading companies worldwide. Learn more: www.nifco.com . About AEQUITA AEQUITA is a Munich-based family office investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformational situations across Europe. Its current portfolio, with 14,000 employees, generates more than EUR 3 billion in revenues. With a strong capital base, entrepreneurial expertise, and a partnership approach, AEQUITA focuses on the acquisition and long-term value enhancement of companies that can benefit from its operational engagement. Find out more: www.aequita.com . For further information please contact: Simon Schulz

Partner AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA

Gabrielenstr. 9, 80636 Munich

T. +49 89 2620 4840-0

E. contact@aequita.com



