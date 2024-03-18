Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Minesto AB

With effect from March 19, 2024, the unit rights in Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: MINEST UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629789 Order book ID: 327970 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 19, 2024, the paid subscription units in Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 16, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: MINEST BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629797 Order book ID: 327971 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB