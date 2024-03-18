Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Stuttgart
18.03.24
12:55 Uhr
0,259 Euro
-0,014
-4,96 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2024 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Minesto AB

With effect from March 19, 2024, the unit rights in Minesto AB will be traded
on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including
March 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   MINEST UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629789              
Order book ID:  327970                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 19, 2024, the paid subscription units in Minesto AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including April 16, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   MINEST BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629797              
Order book ID:  327971                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
