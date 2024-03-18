Anzeige
Montag, 18.03.2024
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Stuttgart
18.03.24
12:55 Uhr
2,734 Euro
-0,066
-2,36 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2024 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Vimian Group AB

With effect from March 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Vimian Group AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 27, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VIMIAN TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021630332              
Order book ID:  327972                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Vimian Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including April 10, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   VIMIAN BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021630340              
Order book ID:  327973                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
