Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Vimian Group AB

With effect from March 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Vimian Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 27, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VIMIAN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630332 Order book ID: 327972 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Vimian Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VIMIAN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021630340 Order book ID: 327973 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB