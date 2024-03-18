XCana Petroleum Corp. Announces Successful First Site Visit by Exploration Team Locating Potentially Large, Near-Surface Copper Deposits; Video is Attached

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / XCana Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:XCPT) is pleased to present the first onsite visit by our exploration team led by Steven Cyros, the Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project Head of Exploration. Walk alongside Steven Cyros as he demonstrates the different geologic hue variations across the project's claims.

"Seeing the amazing colors for the first time, I knew shareholders would be pleased and wanted to ensure they could share in our excitement with this video," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and CEO of XCana Corp.

Figure 1: Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project Layout

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: CLICK HERE

XCana Petroleum Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company focused on developing its flagship project, the "Table Mountain Critical Mineral Project", located in the northern Stillwater Range, northeastern Churchill County, Nevada. Xcana Corp. holds 100% ownership in a 118-lode claim, 2430-acre project targeting an array of critical minerals vital to the United States supply chain within the Table Mountain, Bolivia, Boyer, and Cottonwood Canyon districts of Churchill County. The company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of nickel, copper, and cobalt-rich assets to become a major supplier of critical minerals.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XCPT/disclosure.

