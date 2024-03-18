Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND THERMAL SENSOR FOR PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY".

A prototype of Sona's medical laser was engineered in conjunction with Minnetronix Medical to apply non-thermal, 860 nanometer wavelength high intensity infrared laser light. The device has been designed for use with Sona's patented/patent pending biocompatible gold nanorods which efficiently convert the non-thermal light energy into heat. The device has controls to regulate the intensity and duration of the light exposure and to permit a user to monitor and control the temperature generated in tissue. The device is currently being used for the Company's ongoing pre-clinical efficacy study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at Dalhousie University.

The Company also recently met with a group of leading surgeons and payer representatives in the U.S as part of its second EXCITE International panel discussion. That roundtable evaluation and discussion, together with its recent pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), provided important feedback and guidance to the Company on the development and validation path for its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer therapy. Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan commented, "Sona's recent roundtable session with its panel of surgeons from leading U.S. academic medical centres and medical payment organizations provided us with invaluable counsel on considerations for both the 'indications for use' for Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy and the research data that may be required to secure payment codes from payers. This guidance, together with recent feedback received from the FDA, gives us confidence in the appropriateness of our research study pathway and the likelihood of acceptance by physicians and healthcare institutions of our cancer treatment. The Company continues to develop the data on the safety and efficacy of its therapy to support an eventual regulatory submission with its current study at Dalhousie University Medical School."

Finally, the Company recently named Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, MD, MSc., FRCSC, to its Advisory Board. Dr. Giacomantonio is a surgical oncologist and professor of surgery whose research focuses on the mechanism of action of interleukin-2 therapy in the treatment of melanoma and breast and colorectal cancer. Dr. Giacomantonio is the principal investigator for the Company's current pre-clinical efficacy study at Dalhousie University.

