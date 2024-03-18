Cameron Ashley Building Products Announces Acquisition of Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Cameron Ashley Building Products ("Cameron Ashley") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc. ("AIS") and Wolf Pak Transport, LLC in a stock purchase agreement. As a family-owned distribution company started in 1987 by the late Bill Brinser, AIS is based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, and distributes exclusively Johns Manville insulation, spray foam, mineral wool, sheathing, and other insulation accessories to dealers and contractors. AIS operates from nine fully stocked warehouses strategically located in the Midwest and Eastern regions of the United States. This acquisition further positions Cameron Ashley as a leading national distributor of insulation in the United States.

"We are pleased to carry on the strong tradition of customer service and supplier relationships that AIS' founder Bill Brinser created," said President and CEO Donny DeMarie. "With Cameron Ashley's strong roots in the insulation and distribution industries, this acquisition makes sense, and I feel that Bill would have felt that his company is being placed in capable hands who will continue to honor and grow his legacy. We are extremely grateful to Barry Brinser, Bill's brother, who was instrumental in helping us achieve a successful outcome."

With the addition of 28 greenfield locations and five acquisitions over the last five years, Cameron Ashley will now operate 65 strategically located distribution centers and will distribute fiberglass products from Knauf and Johns Manville.

"Now that the acquisition is complete, we are excited to have our first locations in Florida and Virginia. We look forward to welcoming the AIS employees, customers, and suppliers to our team. We are committed to enhancing the customer's experience with our Cameron Ashley Advantages including F^st Delivery, PLUS Points Loyalty Program, CONNECT customer portal, incentives, customer trips, and more robust product and accessory offerings," said DeMarie.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 60 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day FAST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, FREE merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our CONNECT customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more.

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

About Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc. and Wolf Pak Transport, LLC

Appalachian Insulation Supply, Inc. ("AIS") is a privately held, family-owned corporation based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. AIS opened for business in 1987, operating from one facility and primarily servicing central Pennsylvania.

Currently, AIS operates from nine locations and services the contiguous United States. AIS has a distinct competitive advantage with its affiliate transportation company with more than 80 trucks that allows for customer service that is unmatched in the industry. AIS is a full line master distributor of residential and commercial insulation & accessories. AIS partners with the biggest names in the insulation business and has over 800,000 square feet of combined inventory at all times. Combined with a sales team that together have industry experience of over 100 years, AIS will be able to assist customers with any insulation needs quickly and efficiently.

To learn more please visit ais1.us

Contact Information

Camille Hammond

Marketing Communications Manager

camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3435

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View the original press release on newswire.com.