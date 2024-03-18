Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) has connected the first phase of a 511 MW solar project in Uzbekistan, linking the initial units of two solar plants. Chinese manufacturer TrinaTracker has supplied the plants with 11,248 sets of Vanguard 1P trackers. The first phases of two power plants in Uzbekistan with a combined installed capacity of 511 MW have been connected to the grid for power generation. The Samarkand and Jizzakh solar power plants, located in eastern Uzbekistan, were developed and built by Masdar and contracted by International Cooperation Co Ltd. , a subsidiary of Dongfang Electric ...

