Exposure Management Market worth $7.6 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Exposure Management will advance through enhanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and connection with ERM and GRC systems. The emphasis will be on cyber risk, climate risk, supply chain resilience, as well as regulatory compliance and collaborative methods.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Exposure Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to USD 7.6 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The expansion of the exposure management market is primarily driven by the escalating complexity and volume of cyber threats, digital transformation expanding organizations' attack surfaces, stringent regulatory and compliance requirements, and the financial and reputational risks of data breaches. Further, the exposure management market sees opportunities in advancing AI and ML for predictive threat analysis, expanding cloud services necessitating robust security, increasing demand for regulatory compliance solutions, and the growing awareness of cybersecurity risks among SMEs, which plays a crucial role in fueling the growth of the exposure management market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Exposure Management Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2021-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End-User Industry, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global exposure management market include Tenable (US), CrowdStrike (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Forescout (US), EY (UK), VIAVI (US), Verisk (US), IBM (US), eSentire (Canada), Mandiant (US), CyCognito (US), Censys (US), XM Cyber (Israel), Cymulate (Israel), Skybox Security (US), Armis (US), Picus Security (US), Adarma (Scotland), IONIX (Israel), Outpost24 (Sweden), ResilientX (UK), Ridge Security (US), Redhunt Labs (UK), Brandefense (US), and Risk Profiler (US).

By end-user industry segment, the healthcare industry will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

The healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the exposure management market during the forecasted period due to several critical factors. First, the healthcare sector is increasingly digitizing patient records and using connected medical devices, significantly expanding its attack surface. This digital transformation, coupled with the sensitive nature of health data, makes the industry a prime target for cyberattacks. Moreover, healthcare organizations face stringent regulatory requirements for data protection, such as HIPAA in the US, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures. The pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, increasing the potential for cyber exposure. Additionally, the consequences of data breaches in healthcare, ranging from financial penalties to risks to patient safety, underscore the urgent need for comprehensive exposure management solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure and maintain patient trust. These factors collectively contribute to the significant growth of the healthcare industry during the forecasted period.

By component, the solution segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

The solution segment in the exposure management market is anticipated to achieve the largest market size due to the urgent need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to identify, assess, and mitigate vulnerabilities effectively. As cyber threats grow in sophistication, organizations are increasingly seeking advanced, integrated solutions offering real-time visibility and control over their digital environments. Further, the demand is amplified by the rapid digital transformation, expanding the attack surface across various industries. Moreover, solutions incorporating AI and ML for predictive threat analysis are in demand, offering proactive rather than reactive protection. The need for these solutions is also driven by regulatory pressures, requiring businesses to maintain stringent cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance. All these factors contribute to the growing market size of the solutions segment in the exposure management landscape.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the exposure management market during the forecast period, driven by several key factors. Rapid digital transformation and economic growth across major Asian economies, such as China, India, and Japan, have led to an increased reliance on digital technologies, expanding the attack surface for cyber threats. Additionally, a growing awareness of cybersecurity risks among businesses in the region is fueled by high-profile cyber incidents and stricter regulatory mandates for data protection and privacy. The region's diverse and dynamic technological landscape also presents unique challenges, prompting organizations to invest in advanced exposure management solutions. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of internet connectivity and the expansion of SMEs embracing digital operations significantly contribute to the demand for cybersecurity measures. These factors collectively position Asia Pacific as a rapidly evolving market for exposure management solutions, aiming to address the complex cybersecurity needs of its fast-growing digital economy.

Top Companies in Exposure ManagementMarket

The major players in the exposure management market are Tenable (US), CrowdStrike (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Forescout (US), EY (UK), VIAVI (US), Verisk (US), IBM (US), eSentire (Canada), Mandiant (US), CyCognito (US), Censys (US), XM Cyber (Israel), Cymulate (Israel), Skybox Security (US), Armis (US), Picus Security (US), Adarma (Scotland), IONIX (Israel), Outpost24 (Sweden), ResilientX (UK), Ridge Security (US), Redhunt Labs (UK), Brandefense (US), and Risk Profiler (US)

Recent Developments

In January 2024, VIAVI enhanced its Observer Platform, introducing significant enhancements targeting exposure management, notably through enhanced application recognition and digital certificate analysis. These features aim to mitigate security risks by enabling precise application detection and proactive management of digital certificates, thus safeguarding networks against compliance issues and security threats.

In October 2023, Forescout partnered with Secior. The partnership aims to enhance their customers' cybersecurity by offering advantages such as real-time visibility, risk management, continuous threat monitoring, and NIS2 compliance services across various enterprise environments, including campus, data center, remote workforce, cloud, mobile, IoT, OT, and IoT endpoints.

In August 2023, Tenable introduced a new solution, ExposureAI, featuring generative AI capabilities and services integrated into the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. Tenable Exposure Graph, a scalable data lake powered by Snowflake, has also been introduced and designed to fuel the ExposureAI engine. With a unified data platform representing over one trillion unique exposures, IT assets, and security findings across various environments, Tenable aims to make exposure management more accessible and efficient by turning all analysts into expert defenders.

In April 2023, Palo Alto Networks and Accenture announced a collaboration to deliver SASE solutions powered by Palo Alto Networks' AI-powered Prisma SASE. This initiative aims to enhance cyber resilience and support business transformation by addressing complexities in IT environments and ensuring business resilience.

In March 2022, Verisk acquired Opta to reshape risk management by integrating Opta into Verisk's insurance ecosystem, which offers solutions across rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, exposure management, and reinsurance. It aligns with Verisk's strategy to expand its market reach and leverage complementary technologies to improve decision-making and operational efficiency for insurers and financial services companies.

Exposure Management Market Advantages

Allows firms to detect, assess, and mitigate a variety of risks, including financial, operational, and regulatory risks, resulting in greater resilience and stability.

By proactively managing risks, firms can reduce the financial effect of bad events such as losses, lawsuits, or regulatory fines, resulting in long-term cost savings.

Streamlines risk assessment procedures, enabling firms to better allocate resources, prioritize risk management initiatives, and make data-driven decisions.

Helps firms comply with changing regulatory requirements by offering frameworks and tools for monitoring and reporting risks, lowering the chance of noncompliance penalties.

Businesses that successfully manage their risks can achieve a competitive advantage by demonstrating dependability, resilience, and trustworthiness to customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the exposure management market based on component, deployment mode, application, end-user industry, and region:

To predict and estimate the market size of five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

To analyze the subsegments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information related to the primary factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the exposure management market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the exposure management market

To profile the key players of the exposure management market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies.

Track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in the global exposure management market.

