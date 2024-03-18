Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 mars/March 2024) - Refined Metals Corp. (RMC) has announced a name and symbol change to Refined Energy Corp. (RUU).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on March 20, 2024.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 19, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Refined Metals Corp. (RMC) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Refined Energy Corp. (RUU).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 mars 2024.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 mars 2024. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 20 mars/March 2024 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : RMC New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : RUU New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 75867L 20 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 75867L 20 6 6 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 75867R203/CA75867R2037

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)