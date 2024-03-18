Fundación MAPFRE today announced three projects from the U.S. will advance to its Social Innovation Awards grand finale in May. The awards, in its seventh year and launched in partnership with IE University, recognize projects with the potential for strong social impact in three categories: e-Health, safe and sustainable mobility and the senior economy.

The finale, held at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain, will also feature finalists from Spain, Germany, Malta, Chile, Colombia and Brazil. 379 projects were submitted to the competition, with 12 finalists advancing, and one winner from each category walking away with €40,000 to help fund their project.

From the U.S., the three finalists are:

Clem Alcala, with his company and project, "CLIP.bike," selected as the safe and sustainable mobility category finalist. CLIP is the world's first plug-and-play device to upgrade any bike into an e-bike. The battery-operated 450W electric motor instantly attaches to any bike and drastically reduces riders' pedaling effort, providing a range of 20 km. CLIP is lightweight, fits into your backpack and recharges from a wall's outlet in less than 60 minutes.

Diana Yousef, with her team at change:WATER Labs selected as the e-Health category finalist. change:WATER Labs has invented a portable, waterless toilet that evaporates waste. The "iThrone" and its patented waste-shrinking bags provide a hygienic solution to areas lacking sanitation infrastructure, making toilet use more accessible, deployable, sustainable and affordable than traditional portable toilets.

Diana Yin, with her company and project, "BetterAge," selected as the senior economy category finalist. BetterAge is a digital platform that offers a systemic approach to improve the quality of life for older adults. Through holistic measurement and behavioral change, and by partnering with a network of community organizations and working with healthcare providers, BetterAge has a goal of being a definitive source of information about the health and well-being of older adults, as well as an ecosystem of resources for older adults to enhance their aging experience.

"At the heart of these projects is the desire to make the world a better place," said Jaime Tamayo, Chief Representative of Fundación MAPFRE in the United States and Chief Executive Officer of MAPFRE USA. "There is great potential for these projects to make a positive impact as they address pressing social challenges and provide solutions for improving the quality of life for people across the globe. The innovation displayed by the finalists and their teams is inspiring and I look forward to watching them compete in the grand finale."

Finalists from all countries will have access to the Red Innova innovation network, a community of finalists from previous editions and experts offering masterclasses, events and opportunities to share knowledge and collaborate on transformational projects.

About Fundación MAPFRE

Fundación MAPFRE is a nonprofit organization created by MAPFRE in 1975 to promote the well-being of society and citizens across the company's footprint. Active in 30 countries, Fundación MAPFRE focuses on five areas: Road Safety and Accident Prevention, including fires, mishaps at home and drownings; Insurance and Social Protection; Culture; Social Action; and Health Promotion. Please visit https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/en/ for more information about Fundación MAPFRE.

