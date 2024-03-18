Villa Homes: Villa Debuts ADU Line Designed for Comfortable Aging

Villa's New Comfort Series Offers Pre-Designed Living Spaces That Foster Independence, Comfort and Dignity for All Residents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Villa, California's leading builder of prefabricated Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and a leader in innovative housing solutions, today announced a new line of ADUs specifically crafted for those seeking a comfortable and wheelchair-friendly* living experience. The Villa Comfort Series, which officially launches to the public in Spring 2024, will support the unique needs of seniors and individuals with decreased mobility while offering beautiful, spacious, single-story spaces to age.









An AARP survey found that 77 percent of adults wish to age in their homes. However, safety concerns, necessary home modifications, and increasing living costs make this option challenging for many seniors. Out of those adults surveyed, 60 percent expressed an openness to move to an ADU as a way to preserve personal space while saving on housing costs.

"Villa's new line of ADUs have been meticulously designed with a focus on universal design principles, ensuring that living space in these ADUs is adaptable to meet the changing needs of residents. This line will promote comfort and dignity for all residents, empowering them to stay close to family or other caregivers while maintaining independence," says Villa CEO Sean Roberts.

For those looking to primarily downsize, California residents will benefit from Assembly Bill 1033, which allows property owners to sell their home independently of their ADU, if they choose to do so. This law will make it easier for adults to construct their dream retirement home within the bounds of their existing property, and stay within their community after selling their primary residence.

Here are some of the key features and safety modifications that ADU residents can expect with Villa's new designs:

Universal Design: Villa ADUs are meticulously designed with a focus on universal design principles, providing a living space that is adaptable to meet the changing needs of residents.

Homeowners and builders can gather more information and join Villa's Comfort Series waitlist here.

Those who join the Comfort Series waitlist by March 30, 2024, may be eligible for up to $5,000 in optional select ADU upgrades. Terms apply. Offer valid for a limited time only. To join the waitlist and for full eligibility and offer details, visit https://villahomes.com/comfort-adu-2.

*Comfort Series ADUs are based on Universal Design Principles, which aim to create spaces that are usable by everyone, regardless of physical or cognitive capabilities. These homes are not intended to meet the ADA Standards for Accessible Design or other similar design standards. However, the primary hallways, doorways, and turn radiuses are wide enough to accommodate a potential wheelchair or walker.

About Villa:

Villa is the largest builder of prefabricated ADUs in California, specializing in innovative housing solutions built in infill locations. With a focus on quality construction and affordability, Villa is a leader in transforming the way we think about housing in the 21st century. To view all available designs, visit http://villahomes.com.

