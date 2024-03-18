Cuban Minister of Energy Vicente de la O Levy says 2 GW of planned solar capacity will come from 92 ground-mounted PV plants spread across the island. Cuban Minister of Energy Vicente de la O Levy said in a recent press conference that the government plans to install 92 solar projects to add an installed capacity of 2 GW by 2028. The minister said in a statement that groundworks on the first facility are already being carried out at the chosen locations, and the resources for their assembly and completion are guaranteed, "once they arrive in the nation. " The minister expressed hope for the country ...

