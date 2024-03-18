Sensor Tower acquires market intelligence platform data.ai

The acquisition of global mobile app intelligence company data.ai furthers Sensor Tower's goal of measuring the world's digital economy

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensor Tower, a leading provider of data on the digital economy, announced today that it has acquired market intelligence platform data.ai for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will allow Sensor Tower to further broaden and create an industry standard solution in marketing intelligence.

The acquisition of data.ai is a significant evolution for Sensor Tower as it represents an expansion of its customer base to include major brands such as Microsoft, Sky and Bandai Namco which already use data.ai's mobile app intelligence tools. This is a strategic move for Sensor Tower, which is already a go-to provider for top brands, agencies, gaming publishers and investors, to significantly expand its APAC presence and work with additional Fortune 500 companies. It is expected that the combination of Sensor Tower and data.ai will unlock significant gains in data accuracy, global coverage, and breadth of product offerings to its combined 2,000+ enterprise customers.

This announcement comes at a moment when consumers are spending an increasing amount of time socializing, playing, watching, and shopping across many digital channels. In 2023 consumers spent $130 billion globally on in-app purchases; trends only expected to increase within the digital economy as major platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok, Instagram, and Snap invest heavily in user acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Sensor Tower's acquisition of data.ai follows its rapid growth and its successful acquisition of Pathmatics in 2021, which expanded its buyer personas and customer base by providing increased visibility into brand activity and advertising spend in the broader digital landscape. Sensor Tower's digital intelligence suite is powered by unique and differentiated first-party panel data, with insights delivered to customers on an annual subscription model.

Bain Capital Credit led the financing for the transaction with follow-on from Riverwood Capital and a new investment from Paramark Ventures. William Blair & Company, LLC acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to Sensor Tower in this transaction.

About Sensor Tower

Sensor Tower is the leading provider of data on the digital economy. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, CA, Sensor Tower provides enterprise-level data on mobile apps and publishers through our Store Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, Usage Intelligence, and App Intelligence platforms, which offer download, revenue, share of voice, and engagement metrics at unparalleled accuracy for the world's most important markets. Through its Pathmatics digital marketing intelligence offering Sensor Tower brings visibility into the digital advertising performance of brands, their competitors and entire industries across display, social, video, mobile, native and OTT advertising. Please visit www.sensortower.com.

About data.ai

Data.ai's mission is to be the first to unify consumer and market data to generate insights and outcomes fully leveraging the power of AI. Its platform delivers winning digital experiences to more than 1,400 clients and 1 million+ registered users across the globe. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and was founded in 2010.

