Arhaus, Inc.: Arhaus Presents Outdoor 2024 Collection





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, reveals its Outdoor 2024 Collection, 'Echoes.' Showcasing new silhouettes in striking all-weather materials and durable performance fabrics, 'Echoes' encourages the creation of new memories in everlasting style, while reflecting upon the unforgettable moments that make outdoor living cherishable. The complete Outdoor 2024 Collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 90 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

"Our Outdoor Collection has been designed with impeccable style, incredible durability, and unmatched comfort," said John Reed. "Our assortment offers everything you need to create an unforgettable outdoor space for your home with pieces crafted by our artisan partners from some of the most beautiful materials in the world. We hope this Outdoor Collection inspires your most relaxing days ahead."

Fusing stylish living with resilient relaxation, 'Echoes' presents an array of outdoor introductions with alluring silhouettes, distinctive detailing, and eco-friendly InsideOut Performance Fabric® upholstery for unmatched inspiration. The soft curves and natural teak reeding of the new Beaumont Outdoor Seating Collection allow for a relaxing retreat with a modern-meets-graceful look, while the Fowler Collection 's more traditional frame and all-weather wicker elicit a charm that's fit for any outdoor space. Statement design continues to shine across the remarkably chic Ibiza Outdoor Lounge Chair that boasts a dramatic profile through handwoven performance weave rope, as well as the show-stopping Hut Outdoor Daybed which is crafted by Arhaus' artisans in Italy from New Zealand-sourced high-performance Accoya® wood for an elevated, shaded oasis that captures every passing breeze.

Arhaus also brings bold prints and handwoven designs to life within this season's new outdoor seating offerings, including the DALA collection created by the incredible artisans at DEDON, the pioneering outdoor furniture and fiber production company. With a lattice-like pattern of resilient handwoven fibers over powder-coated aluminum frames, the DALA Collection by DEDON makes its debut at Arhaus in an exclusive colorway across a swivel chair, end table, and daybed.

Arhaus further spotlights the quality of its luxurious materials through new outdoor dining and tabletop products. Artfully crafted to parallel the organic beauty of marble with durability to weather the elements, the hand painted Primrose and Edgewater Outdoor Dining Tables are fabricated from glass fiber-reinforced concrete and ready to withstand the test of time. Mixed materials and the imaginative artistry of Arhaus' artisan partners in Mexico merge in the new Morelia Dining Table , Vano Ping Pong Table and Vano Outdoor Coffee Table to celebrate the allure of natural teak's inherent imperfections. The organic beauty of teak also finds its way into the new Regina Coffee Table , which promises to enhance the visual interest of any outdoor space.

Boasting beautiful shapes, lines, and form, Arhaus' globally curated outdoor lounge and dining chairs introduced within 'Echoes' are a call to comfort in the sun and shade. The brand expands its Jagger Seating Collection this season, offering the highly favored silhouette in a new Jagger Outdoor Dining Side Chair with teak hardwood, and introduces its first ever sunroom collection with timeless additions perfect for any enclosed patio or three-season room, featuring the Valencia Sunroom Lounge Chair , exhibiting a sculptural design crafted from solid rattan, along with the Ilia , Nantucket , Zoya and Van collections.

Additional Arhaus outdoor introductions and expanded collections include:

Adirondack Outdoor Lounge Chair : A modern take on a classic look, the Adirondack Collection celebrates craftsmanship and the beauty of natural solid teak wood. Its angled, wide-slat design allows guests to sit back and stretch out for an afternoon daydream.

: A modern take on a classic look, the Adirondack Collection celebrates craftsmanship and the beauty of natural solid teak wood. Its angled, wide-slat design allows guests to sit back and stretch out for an afternoon daydream. Alesso Outdoor Dining Table : Thoughtfully designed to define outdoor gathering spaces, Alesso's reeded, reclaimed teak base is balanced beautifully by its organically inspired, asymmetrical stone top. Boasting soft curves and warm, earthy hues, Alesso invites guests to pull up a chair and linger a bit longer.

: Thoughtfully designed to define outdoor gathering spaces, Alesso's reeded, reclaimed teak base is balanced beautifully by its organically inspired, asymmetrical stone top. Boasting soft curves and warm, earthy hues, Alesso invites guests to pull up a chair and linger a bit longer. Bal Harbour Curved Sectional : Inspired by the clean-lined silhouettes of contemporary indoor sectionals, the Bal Harbour Collection's versatile, modular design makes it easy to create unique configurations for comfortable lounging and is now available in a curved sectional form.

: Inspired by the clean-lined silhouettes of contemporary indoor sectionals, the Bal Harbour Collection's versatile, modular design makes it easy to create unique configurations for comfortable lounging and is now available in a curved sectional form. Carmel Outdoor Two Piece Bumper Sectional : Introducing gentle curves inspired by contemporary Italian design, set atop solid plinth bases crafted from natural teak, the Carmel Collection is sophisticated and welcoming, upholstered in all-weather fabric for beautiful durability.

: Introducing gentle curves inspired by contemporary Italian design, set atop solid plinth bases crafted from natural teak, the Carmel Collection is sophisticated and welcoming, upholstered in all-weather fabric for beautiful durability. Del Rey Outdoor Chaise : ??Contemporary, clean lines and undeniably chic style defines the versatile Del Rey Collection. Artisan-crafted in sustainably sourced natural teak with a choice of InsideOut ® Performance Fabric cushions, Del Rey was made for laid-back living.

: ??Contemporary, clean lines and undeniably chic style defines the versatile Del Rey Collection. Artisan-crafted in sustainably sourced natural teak with a choice of InsideOut Performance Fabric cushions, Del Rey was made for laid-back living. Icarus Umbrella : With a cantilever design and full 360-degree rotation, Icarus offers shading from the sun, screening from the wind, and effortless mobility whenever needed.

: With a cantilever design and full 360-degree rotation, Icarus offers shading from the sun, screening from the wind, and effortless mobility whenever needed. Nantucket Sunroom Sofa : Featuring charming, winged details and plush cushions, the Nantucket Collection invites guests to gather and relax in a cozy sunroom. Crafted from tightly woven, time-honored materials, Nantucket's graceful curves and dark frames result in a sophisticated appeal that will blend seamlessly with both traditional and modern aesthetics.

: Featuring charming, winged details and plush cushions, the Nantucket Collection invites guests to gather and relax in a cozy sunroom. Crafted from tightly woven, time-honored materials, Nantucket's graceful curves and dark frames result in a sophisticated appeal that will blend seamlessly with both traditional and modern aesthetics. Sonoma Outdoor Sofa : Handcrafted from sustainably harvested grade-A teak wood, the Sonoma Outdoor Living Collection pairs wide vertical slats, subtle curves, and angled details resulting in a classic-yet-modern low profile silhouette.

: Handcrafted from sustainably harvested grade-A teak wood, the Sonoma Outdoor Living Collection pairs wide vertical slats, subtle curves, and angled details resulting in a classic-yet-modern low profile silhouette. Cabo Outdoor Fountain : With a stunning ribbed texture crafted from fiberglass, the Cabo Outdoor Fountain has a modern coastal feel with a submersed water pump design. Lightweight-yet-durable, Cabo elevates any landscape aesthetic with the soothing sound of flowing water.

: With a stunning ribbed texture crafted from fiberglass, the Cabo Outdoor Fountain has a modern coastal feel with a submersed water pump design. Lightweight-yet-durable, Cabo elevates any landscape aesthetic with the soothing sound of flowing water. The Arhaus Performance Rug Collection : ?The best of softness, texture, and durability, Arhaus' Performance Rugs are handwoven from beautifully resilient fibers that make them easy to clean and perfectly suited for outdoor and indoor spaces with notable highlights including Akita , Hatcher , Raine and Walker .

New Outdoor 2024 Arrivals are now available to shop at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide . To discover more outdoor inspiration, read 'Echoes' in full at Arhaus.com/Catalog . To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores .

