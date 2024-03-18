Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.: HydroGraph Announces Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the "Company" or "HydroGraph") announces that Stuart Jara, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has left the Company to pursue another opportunity. Kjirstin Breure, the President of HydroGraph, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. In support of the ongoing growth of the Company, Mr. Jara will be a consultant to the Company for 18-months. The Company thanks Mr. Jara for his service and wishes him well in his next engagement.

In addition, HydroGraph is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chairman of its Board of Directors. David Williams, who was appointed to the Board in 2021 has now been appointed to the role of Chairman bringing with him more than 20 years of global capital markets experience. Mr. Williams, based in the UK, is Founder and Director at Richmond Bridge Capital and Sankofa Investment Partners. Previously he spent 16 years at M&G Investments in London.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene, and other strategic nanomaterials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in December 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through its patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website: www.hydrograph.com. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

