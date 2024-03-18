EQS-News: GITEX Africa / Key word(s): Conference

International tech companies ramp up partnerships with GITEX Africa Morocco to secure competitive advantage in the burgeoning African digital valley GITEX Africa Morocco ( www.GITEXAfrica.com ), the continent's largest and most influential tech and start-up event is on high momentum to welcome the year's biggest tech conversations and collaborative ventures in Marrakech, Morocco. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, the 2nd edition of GITEX Africa Morocco will take place from 29-31 May 2024, under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD). The 2nd blockbuster edition follows its pioneering debut in 2023, rated by the attending tech community as the world's best tech launch event. The intense global interest in exploring diverse tech themes is now powering GITEX Africa Morocco's growth, fuelling momentum in a maturing digital ecosystem while turbocharging a big tech rush into one of the world's most exciting and dynamic markets. GITEX Africa 2024 shall welcome thousands of attendees from across the continent for large scale discourse and future-focused collaborations, while accelerating tech's massive advances across diverse industries, from cloud and IOT, cybersecurity, digital health, and future finance, to consumer tech, telecoms, and the great hype of artificial intelligence. H.E. Dr Ghita Mezzour, the Moroccan Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, met with organisers in Morocco recently as plans ramp up for the development of an expanded purpose-built venue to accommodate the surge in global exhibitor demand. H.E. Dr Ghita Mezzour: "Our ambitions are growing as we look ahead to the second edition of GITEX Africa Morocco in the beautiful city of Marrakech." "The success of the 1st edition of GITEX Africa Morocco highlights our continent's enthusiastic embrace of the digital revolution and Morocco's commitment to strengthen South-South cooperation in the digital field, as well as its contribution to the international promotion of the African continent in accordance with the High Royal Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him." said H.E. Dr Mezzour. "Our ambitions are growing as we look ahead to the 2nd edition in the beautiful city of Marrakech. We're excited about making GITEX Africa Morocco even more remarkable and look forward to hosting a diverse and impactful African and international tech presence." Mr. Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the General Director of ADD, added: "The Kingdom of Morocco successfully hosted the first edition of GITEX Africa Morocco in 2023, which showcased Africa as an emergent continent in the digital economy. The 2nd edition in 2024 is another opportunity to enhance and support Africa's digital transformation progress and boost the competitiveness of the continent's digital ecosystems." World Future Health Africa debut accelerates continent's digital health revolution GITEX Africa Morocco is organised by KAOUN International, the overseas affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which organises GITEX GLOBAL in the UAE, the world's largest and most trusted tech and start-up event. The expansion of Africa's powerhouse tech showcase is amplified by the debut of the co-located World Future Health Africa, accelerating the continent's ascending tech-fuelled digital health revolution. World Future Health Africa is held under the auspices of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Public Administration Reform, the Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and the Digital Development Agency. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX Africa Morocco and World Future Health Africa, said: "This sequel of GITEX Africa Morocco this year follows the upbeat trend of tech discovery we created last year in its inaugural edition. "The global community is experiencing the growing energy, curiosity and demand for digital advancement from Africa which is outpacing that of matured developed continents. The depth and breadth of tech showcase, including the much-hyped AI in society and business at GITEX Africa Morocco shall be an eye-opening experience fostering great knowledge sharing and collaboration opportunities between the public and private sectors, and amongst businesses across the world." Tech titans return intensifying cross-continental tech tussle The 2nd edition of GITEX Africa will welcome returning exhibitors following their hugely successful participation at the show's momentous debut in 2023. Multinational majors including Epson, Honeywell, Kaspersky, and Lexar are among those back for a second round of future-focused collaborations reviving a tech-enabled African investment race. Neil Colquhoun, Vice President of Epson Europe and the Middle East, said: "Epson is delighted to announce its participation for the second consecutive year at GITEX Africa 2024. Epson's technology offering will focus primarily on a range of sustainable, energy-efficient solutions and products that address the pressing concerns of many industrial sectors, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in the region." UAE-headquartered Presight, the Middle East's leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, and part of G42, a global leader in creating visionary AI, will also return: "Africa has been our focus; it's the newly emerging continent for the digital workforce and digital transformation," said Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight. "Presight has multiple digital transformation programmes with several African governments, and in 2024, we aim to contribute even more to the continent's thriving tech ecosystem. Our goal is to make a positive societal impact using our big data analytics capabilities powered by generative AI. With GITEX Africa playing a key role, we're excited to be part of discussions shaping the continent's digital transformation journey." Bertrand Trastour, General Manager, France and North, Central and West Africa of global leading Cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, added: "GITEX Africa is a very important platform for Kaspersky as it allows us to inform our customers and partners about our growth strategy and potential. "Digitalisation is a high priority in African markets, and cybersecurity is the foundation for this successful transformation. Kaspersky provides the most comprehensive cybersecurity for the growth of our customers' businesses, regardless of their sector, scenario or assets." Moroccan trailblazers spotlight ground-breaking innovations Moroccan headliners advancing tech and innovation across the region are also returning to GITEX Africa Morocco 2024, including Maroc Data Centre, Zen Networks, Dataprotect, and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), the show's official R&D partner. "UM6P transcends the traditional boundaries of R&D, embodying a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship for Africa and beyond," said Yassine Laghzioui, CEO of UM6P Ventures and Director of Entrepreneurship and Venturing at UM6P. "We are excited to elevate our role at GITEX Africa, not merely as a leading R&D collaborator but as a beacon of innovation. Our partnership with GITEX Africa underscores our dedication to driving progress in science, technology, and investment realms. Added Laghzioui: "We aim to nurture and scale DeepTech ventures across Africa through our targeted entrepreneurship and venturing programs, moving beyond Morocco's borders. GITEX Africa offers an unparalleled opportunity for UM6P to forge strategic partnerships, showcasing our ground-breaking initiatives in diverse sectors such as HealthTech, BioTech, AgriTech, and GreenTech. These efforts stem from UM6P's innovation labs and from our extended ecosystem, poised to tackle the continent's pressing challenges." Regional start-up, VC investment surge on high revs at North Star Africa GITEX Africa Morocco 2024 will feature an elevated North Star Africa start-up showcase, converging the largest curation of award-winning start-ups and scale-ups ever seen in the African continent. The most ambitious and forward-thinking entrepreneurs and founders will collaborate with African and global accelerators and investors to scale business opportunity in a region that is tipped to raise US$10 billion in VC funds by 2025. North Star Africa is extending its far-reaching footprint to all ends of the world's second largest continent and beyond, spurring investors to seek out and uplift the next potential unicorns solving Africa's biggest challenges. There'll be more awards too, with globe-trotting innovative companies battling for start-up supremacy at the Supernova Challenge, Africa's most coveted and valuable start-up pitch competition, with a prize pool of US$100,000 up for grabs across six categories. More information is available at www.GITEXAfrica.com . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa. Hashtag: GITEXAFRICA About KAOUN International: KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) established to organize and manage events internationally. Derived from the Arabic word 'universe', KAOUN International's mission is to 'Create Limitless Connections' for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC's events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC's extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine.



