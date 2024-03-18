Uptime.com Launches UPro! Services to Streamline Website Monitoring Onboarding Process and Expands Global Observability with 75+ Locations

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Uptime.com, a leading website monitoring company, is thrilled to announce the launch of UPro!, a premium service designed to streamline customer onboarding to Uptime.com.









UPro! Services are meticulously crafted to facilitate a seamless onboarding experience to the Uptime platform, providing clients with comprehensive training and documentation on system configurations. The service includes an in-depth, one-hour training session and more, ensuring that clients can quickly and efficiently integrate website monitoring tools into their operations. This streamlined onboarding process empowers teams to focus on driving business growth without unnecessary delays.

Key Features of UPro! Services:

UPro! ensures a smooth transition, minimizing disruptions during the onboarding process. Comprehensive Documentation: Clients receive detailed documentation on system configurations, empowering them with a clear understanding of the web monitoring tools.

The one-hour training session by one of our dedicated UPro onboarding professionals provides teams with the knowledge to utilize the full potential of Uptime.com's website monitoring solutions. Quick Setup and Seamless Onboarding: UPro! expedites the setup process, allowing teams to leverage website monitoring tools efficiently.

"With the experience of the Customer Success and Support team combined, we can create the ultimate monitoring account setup. It is time for us to share this knowledge with our clients by onboarding you with a seamless set of monitors on your services like you have never seen. UPro is here to kickstart your monitoring and make sure you are aware of any glitches before your clients do," said Elias Laham, VP of Customer Success & Support.

In addition to the UPro! Services launch, Uptime.com is proud to announce the expansion of its global observability with Probe Server Locations, the website monitoring industry's largest number of locations supporting both IPv4 & IPv6. Below is a list of the latest addition of locations in the last month:

Brasília, Brazil

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Bogotá, Colombia

Panama City, Panama

Lima, Peru

Cairo, Egypt

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

San Juan, Puerto Rico

La Paz, Bolivia

With these strategic additions, Uptime.com now boasts over 75 locations worldwide, enhancing visibility and ensuring that websites and services remain available for customers across the globe.

"I'm thrilled to unveil UPro! Services, our latest innovation designed to empower even more customers to monitor any website or service with our cutting-edge expertise in website monitoring. While our product continues to offer a self-service experience, we recognize that some customers prefer the guidance of an expert to configure their monitoring in line with our best practices, especially those without a dedicated IT team. UPro! Services steps in to fill this gap, offering these customers a straightforward and all-encompassing solution. This service ensures they gain the necessary visibility and responsiveness, safeguarding against the loss of crucial customer transactions or sales opportunities. With UPro! Services, we're not just providing a tool; we're ensuring peace of mind and the continuity of your digital services," said Jonathan Franconi, CEO & Head of Product.

