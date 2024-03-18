Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Elected official and one of the top selling agents of North Bay Village, Andy Daro is thrilled to announce the approval for the ten new real estate projects that are designed to transform the landscape of the three-island paradise.

The 10 projects

Andy Daro and The Daro Team cite North Bay Village to have the potential to become a beautiful city of the future owing to its prime waterfront location and proximity to both Miami Beach and mainland Miami. These ten projects are a step towards that future. The sites, in unique locations across the island, involve the redevelopment of either undeveloped raw lands or deteriorating buildings, affordable for the developers to purchase, revitalize, and transform into new establishments.

The 10 new projects to transform North Bay Village, Miami

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/200674_4bbd3dd3b44d5aea_002full.jpg

While predominantly focused on luxury buildings, the projects also incorporate a blend of commercial elements. Andy emphasizes the integration of supermarkets and restaurants in some buildings, with the goal of improving the economic vitality as well as the quality of life of the residents.

In a unique collaboration, one of the standout projects involves the city joining forces with the Argentine Football Association to establish a world-class sports training facility, for soccer and other sports on the premises of a school in North Bay Village. Commencement of construction is anticipated by the end of the year.

Development Code for the projects

The development code for North Bay Village serves as the guiding framework for the projects, ensuring that the approved projects adhere to specific requirements; such as the number of units per acre and the incorporation of green spaces. Andy Daro remarks,

"This approach is crucial as it ensures that developments align harmoniously with the specific needs and preferences of our local community, reflecting a thoughtful and inclusive planning process."

Project Timeline

Navigating the development process comes with its challenges, influenced by private factors such as securing financing. However, one of the projects has already broken ground and 2 more are set to start in 2024. Daro mentions that one particular project - Shoma Bay, consisting of commercial investments like a Publix Supermarket and rooftop community food-hall, has been incentivized with reduced fees to kickstart construction promptly this year. The full development plans are anticipated to unfold in the next five years.

As localities of North Bay Village, Andy Daro and The Daro team lead the way in expertise for the promising new developments and current resale opportunities of the neighborhood. The Daro Team sets an exceptionally high standard for efficiency in Southeast Florida's luxury real estate market and are recognized as part of the top 100 real estate teams in Florida.

The vision for North Bay Village goes beyond just constructing new buildings; plans involve replacing old flailing structures with vibrant, high-end developments. With the expertise of Andy Daro and team, together with the support from the local government, North Bay Village is set to become a next-generation cityscape.

Media Contact:

Name - Andy Daro

Email - andy.daro@compass.com

Website - https://andydaro.com/

Contact - +1- (917) 696-7141

Address- 1666 79th Street, North Bay Village, Florida 33141, United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200674

SOURCE: Level Up PR LLC