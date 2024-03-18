AgozTech LLC Proudly Announces Its Registration as an Alliance Partner With Zebra Technologies

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / AgozTech LLC, dedicated to empowering the productivity of frontline workers by offering innovative accessories, proudly announces its official registration as an Alliance Partner of Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in rugged mobile computers and barcode scanners. This strategic partnership aligns with AgozTech's mission of designing high-quality products to enhance the productivity of front-edge workers across various industries, including retail e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, law enforcement, logistics, and more.





AgozTech LLC specializes in creating cutting-edge accessories that enhance the productivity and comfort of front-edge workers who rely on Zebra's exceptional devices in their daily tasks. AgozTech LLC's mission revolves around safeguarding and optimizing their mobile working devices while making their routines more efficient and comfortable through ergonomic accessories.

Frontline workers across diverse sectors require reliable gear to perform their duties effectively. By becoming an official Alliance Partner of Zebra Technologies, AgozTech LLC strengthens its commitment to delivering solutions that directly align with the unique demands of these industries.

"At AgozTech, our mission is to enhance frontline workers' productivity through innovative tools and accessories," stated Dayana Celiktras, Partner at AgozTech LLC. She added, "Our partnership with Zebra Technologies allows us to fulfill this mission by offering high-quality holsters that not only protect Zebra devices but also enhance the user experience. We're dedicated to making the daily tasks of frontline workers more comfortable and efficient."

AgozTech LLC's collaboration with Zebra Technologies holds the promise of offering an even wider range of accessories, including cases, holsters, screen protectors, and chargers, tailored for Zebra's rugged mobile computers and barcode scanners. These accessories endure demanding industry conditions, enhancing workflow efficiency and device longevity. AgozTech LLC provides expert guidance and support to optimize Zebra devices, reflecting a shared commitment to driving innovation and productivity for frontline workers across the globe.

For more information about AgozTech LLC and its mission to empower frontline workers, please visit www.agoztech.com.

