Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's agricultural subsidiary located in Hemmingford, Quebec has acquired a contract to supply vegetable oil and flour products to interests in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The international supply contract is a twelve month contract to deliver 25,000 tonnes of white corn flour and 12,500 tonnes of low glycerine vegetable oil on a monthly basis. The first delivery is expected to take place later this month.

Boris Ziger, West Island CEO states, "The Company continues to expand its scope in the bio product and agricultural sector. With the Canadian cannabis market no longer in the growth stage, the Company has been aggressively seeking to branch out into international markets for cannabis and other agricultural products to increase revenues and add value. The Congo contract represents months of intense efforts and negotiations. West Island management will continue to revue other opportunities in this sector."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative bio product company with operations in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture is a Montreal, Quebec based cannabis company. A Health Canada Licence Holder West Island has standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Through an agricultural subsidiary, West Island, has a 181 acre agricultural property in the township of Hemmingford, south of Montreal.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com. West Island cannabis products can be found in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon Territories, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec.

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

