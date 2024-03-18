Temenos Awarded Best Customer Service & Experience Technology for Temenos Digital (formerly Infinity) at FStech Awards

Temenos also wins Technology Provider of the Year 2024



GENEVA, Switzerland, March 18, 2024. Temenos also won Technology Provider of the Year at the prestigious industry awards celebrating excellence and innovation in the financial services sector.

The digital experience is a primary area of differentiation and competition for financial institutions. With Temenos Digital (formerly known as Infinity) financial institutions can reimagine the way that they engage with their customers, helping them acquire, service, retain and cross-sell to customers, on multiple channels and devices.

Prema Varadhan, President Product and COO, Temenos, commented: "To win these major awards shows the strength of our banking platform, market-leadership, and speed to value we bring for customers choosing our digital solutions. With Temenos Digital, banks can deliver the same kind of responsive experience as e-commerce brands and keep ahead of changing customer expectations. We have the scale and expertise to evolve the solution much faster than any competitor in the market."

Temenos Digital is the world's best-selling digital banking solution, offering rich functionality for all retail, business, corporate and private banks as well as wealth management firms. Temenos Digital customers include Credem, a top bank in Italy, Sacombank, one of the largest banks in Vietnam with over 15 million customers, United Bank Limited, a top US bank, and a variety of banks across North and South America, from large banks to credit unions.

Temenos Infinity is part of the Temenos banking platform, and its capabilities can be consumed separately or together with other Temenos banking capabilities. The capabilities are packaged, which means they are upgradeable but allow the bank flexibility to innovate at the app level with low code/no code. Temenos provides its clients with the choice to run the platform themselves on-premise, in a hybrid environment, on the cloud or as a SaaS solution.

Temenos is ranked #1 in Digital Banking and Channels in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2023and named a Leader in the "Omdia Universe: Digital Banking Platforms, 2023" report .

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve c.3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.