LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG is one of the leading software and IT powerhouses in Europe. Josip Heit, Chairman of the GSB Group, has been in the process of forging an international media group for years. There will be 40 daily newspapers on all continents by the end of spring 2024, and 30 daily newspapers are already operational on all continents.

Here you can read the original press article:

https://www.MorningChronicle.co.uk/Economy/282570-josip-heit-gsb-group-the-billionaires-success-and-the-announcement-of-an-international-media-conglomerate.html

For many years, the public and media have been interested in Josip Heit, the Chairman of the Board of the GSB Corporate Group. Heit has demonstrated visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and an uncompromising dedication to quality throughout his career. Josip Heit has both practical and aspirational ideas for the GSB Group's future. He intends to advance a diverse and inclusive culture while expanding the company's reach into new markets and sustainable business practices.

"By bringing together different perspectives, we can solve challenges in ways that we might not have thought of on our own. Because success is not an accident. It's about having a vision, clearly defining your goals, and then working towards them with passion and perseverance," says Mr. Heit.

Heit is optimistic about the German media company's growth through the acquisition of these media titles. The company's scale is comparable to that of some of the biggest media organizations in the United States.

About "GSB Group of Companies":

Gold Standard Corporation AG (GSB) was founded in Germany in 2011 and specializes in the trading of minerals and precious metals worldwide. The implementation of blockchain technology enhances transparency, flexibility, and speeds up transactions.

The GSB Group of Companies is a software and IT specialist, including brokerage companies and management companies. Retail clients can gain access to GSB's outstanding and unique platform solutions through service providers, ensuring the highest and most secure comfort for everyone to monitor, control, and manage related transactions in a unique environment.

About Daily Newspaper "MORNING CHRONICLE":

"MORNING CHRONICLE" was founded as a daily newspaper in London (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland) in 1770 and was first published 253 years ago, making it 18 years older than The Times, which was first published in 1785. The legendary English writer and social critic Charles Dickens, who created some of the world's most famous novel characters, such as "Oliver Twist" and "David Copperfield," was employed as a journalist at the London daily newspaper "MORNING CHRONICLE" and wrote daily press articles under the pseudonym "Boz."

"MORNING CHRONICLE" reports in its orientation as a liberal-conservative British daily newspaper, online in the following languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French, mainly on daily political and economic topics from London, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as Europe and the whole world. This makes "MORNING CHRONICLE" the only British daily newspaper that is published around the clock, seven days a week, in five languages in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Contact:

MORNING CHRONICLE

Cecilia Roberts

+447470869360

info@morningchronicle.co.uk

https://www.morningchronicle.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364799/MORNING_CHRONICLE_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morning-chronicle-successful-businessman-and-chairman-of-the-gsb-group-of-companies-mr-josip-heit-announces-an-international-media-conglomerate-302091737.html