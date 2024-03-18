Japan has allocated 134 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest bid for a 19 MW solar project came in at JPY 0. 00/kWh, surprisingly, while other bids ranged from JPY 4. 94 ($0. 03)/kWh to JPY 6. 98/kWh. Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 134 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's nineteenth auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 349. 3 MW of generating capacity. The 29 selected ...

