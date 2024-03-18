Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from March 11th to 13th, 2024
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/11/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
95,3538
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/12/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
96,7637
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/13/2024
FR0010307819
21 046
97,0265
XPAR
TOTAL
63 152
96,3813
