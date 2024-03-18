Regulatory News:

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company" or "Azelis") (Brussels:AZE) hereby reports on the buyback of Azelis shares under the Share Buyback Program 2024.

Under the Share Buyback Program 2024, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to buy back up to 130,000 ordinary shares, for a total maximum amount of EUR 2,800,000, starting on 12 March 2024, to cover future obligations under the Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company.

In the framework of this Share Buyback Program 2024, the Company has purchased 53,000 shares in the period from 12 March 2024 up to and including 15 March 2024, as follows:

Trade date Total shares

purchased Average price Minimum

price paid Maximum

price paid Buyback amount March 12, 2024 15,000 18.74 18.61 18.94 281,170.50 March 13, 2024 13,000 19.25 19.11 19.76 250,208.40 March 14, 2024 10,000 19.43 19.22 19.59 194,268.00 March 15, 2024 15,000 19.27 19.15 19.59 289,041.00

Since the start of the implementation of the Share Buyback Program 2024, Azelis has bought back 53,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total amount of EUR 1,014,687.90. This corresponds to 0.022 of the total shares outstanding.

An overview of the Share Buyback Program 2024 is available on the investor relations pages of Azelis' website under the section "Shareholder Information/ Share buyback program", and this press release is as well available under the section "Regulated Information".

