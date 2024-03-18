Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|Statement of transactions in own shares from March 14th to 15th, 2024
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/14/2024
FR0010307819
18 000
98,0734
CCXE
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/14/2024
FR0010307819
14 000
98,1450
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/15/2024
FR0010307819
11 000
98,3508
CCXE
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
3/15/2024
FR0010307819
21 000
98,5065
XPAR
TOTAL
64 000
98,2789
