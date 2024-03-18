Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.03.2024 | 18:10
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
18-March-2024 / 16:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Net Asset Value 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 29th February 2024, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 95.48 pence*. 
For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 
* the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.14p declared on 24th January 
2024 and due to be paid on 23rd February 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2nd February 2023. The 
ex-dividend date was 1st February 2023. 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 310399 
EQS News ID:  1861333 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

