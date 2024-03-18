Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20240318 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f21bfc9a-a675-49c5-b6b1-65ffe876644e)
- FR_transparency notification_20240318 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c801e960-04be-49e8-a33e-ff7cf0ae9ac8)
- NL_transparency notification_20240318 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbf7633a-ccc0-4240-9ff6-e206d6f4ec18)