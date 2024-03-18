Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Der Zug verlässt den Bahnhof - Umringt von potenziellen Käufern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
18.03.24
17:59 Uhr
3,316 Euro
-0,086
-2,53 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3213,34119:18
3,3183,33719:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2024 | 17:48
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 3,355,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 11 March to 15 March 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.42 per share for a total consideration of € 11.5m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 37,981,404 for a total consideration of € 125.0m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Reinout van Ierschot
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
18/03/2024; 17:45h
KPN-SBB


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.