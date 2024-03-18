(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.
These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.
It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".
Name of the Issuer
Identification code of
Transaction
Identification
Total
Average daily
Market
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
11/03/2024
FR0000051807
59,114
83.0852
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
12/03/2024
FR0000051807
40,000
84.4408
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
13/03/2024
FR0000051807
30,000
84.7035
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
14/03/2024
FR0000051807
2,000
85.1031
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
15/03/2024
FR0000051807
20,000
86.2664
XPAR
Total
151,114
84.2130
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
About Teleperformance Group
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
