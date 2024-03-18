Nimble Reporting Announces Strategic Partnership With SnapBOI

Leading ACA Compliance Platform Adds BOI Compliance, Offering SnapBOI's White-Labeling System - Allowing Payroll Providers to Help Client Companies Adhere to the New Corporate Transparency Act Requirements

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Nimble Reporting announces a strategic partnership with SnapBOI, a pioneer in compliance reporting solutions - offering payroll organizations a white label platform which assists clients in complying with the Corporate Transparency Act and avoiding fines and violations.

Nmble and SnapBOI Partnership

SnapBOI's groundbreaking platform responds directly to the Corporate Transparency Act, which mandates the disclosure of Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) for certain entities, ensuring greater transparency in corporate structures and mitigating the risks associated with money laundering and financial crimes.

The partnership between Nimble Reporting and SnapBOI presents a unique opportunity for payroll organizations to differentiate their services, automate another complex and potentially costly government regulation, and gain additional significant revenue streams.

By integrating SnapBOI's capabilities, Nimble Reporting enhances its agile reporting platform, empowering payroll organizations to further navigate regulatory complexities seamlessly while engaging and educating their clients.

Patrice Raiha of Nimble Reporting, LLC commented on the partnership, saying, "The payroll industry eagerly anticipates a product of this caliber-a solution that offers substantial value to entice and maintain customers, educates clients effectively, and generates substantial revenue, all through a seamless platform."

Key Features of SnapBOI's White Labeling Opportunities:

Comprehensive Beneficial Ownership Reporting: SnapBOI's platform simplifies the collection and verification of Beneficial Ownership Information, ensuring accurate and timely reporting in accordance with the Corporate Transparency Act. Customizable Solutions: Payroll organizations can white label SnapBOI's compliance reporting services, tailoring them to match their brand identity and meeting the specific needs of their clients. Enhanced Revenue Streams: By white labeling SnapBOI's services, payroll firms can expand their service offerings, attract new clients, and increase their revenue potential.

About Nimble Reporting:

Nimble Reporting empowers payroll professionals and HR departments to adhere to all ACA requirements. It is a feature rich, automatic, fail-safe system that provides 100% protection from fines and violations. Nimble Reporting features easy integration into payroll systems and, once the set-up is completed, takes as little as eight minutes a month to keep compliance up to date.

About SnapBOI:

SnapBOI is a leading compliance reporting company dedicated to providing innovative solutions that streamline regulatory compliance processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SnapBOI empowers professional firms to meet their clients' regulatory obligations and elevate their business operations.

