Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - PICCASO Awards Canada to Illuminate Successes in Data, Privacy and Information Security in an Era of Growing Complexity.

Nominate an individual or team for the inaugural PICCASO Awards Canada by March 28, 2024. As our world digitally transforms through technology and AI, privacy and data professionals play a crucial part in ensuring that data is used in ways that drive innovation and build trust. It is therefore imperative to recognize privacy professionals for their exceptional work that allows the industry to exchange know-how and achieve optimal outcomes.

PICCASO, in collaboration with The Privacy Pro, is set to bring its renowned celebration of excellence in data, privacy, and information security to Canada with the inaugural PICCASO Awards Canada on June 11, 2024. The inaugural awards gala event, presented by the non-profit PICCASO Canada, will take place at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, featuring Canada's Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne as keynote speaker with TELUS as Founding Sponsor and PwC Canada and AccessPrivacy by Osler as platinum sponsors.

Building on the success of the PICCASO European edition, the awards celebration aims to shift the narrative from privacy breaches to the many successes and innovations within the industry. Against the backdrop of recent high profile privacy breaches and the subsequent disconcerting headlines, the PICCASO Awards Canada is set to spotlight and honour trailblazers in the privacy community.

Vivienne Artz, Vice Chair & Awards Founder: "In an era of evolving digitization and data complexities, it is imperative to shine a spotlight on individuals/organizations that have exhibited exemplary efforts in safeguarding data and information. Canada is a leader in data and privacy protections, and it is fitting that the first ever PICCASO Awards Canada is set to take place in the beautiful city of Toronto. I am thrilled to introduce the groundbreaking PICCASO Awards to the Canadian market and celebrate data, privacy and information security champions for their tireless efforts and remarkable contributions in this field."

Nominating an outstanding team or individual is free. Data privacy experts, privacy advocates and organizations across all sectors are invited to submit nominations or nominate those who have significantly contributed to the advancement of this field. Spanning 15 categories, the awards celebrate individuals/organizations across private, not-for-profit, healthcare, public and academic sectors for their innovative contributions. The deadline to submit your nominations is March 28, 2024.

Lauren Reid, Canada Co-Chair, CEO of The Privacy Pro: "As guardians of privacy, we understand the importance of fostering a culture that embraces data protection in today's increasingly connected world. The dedication of data, privacy and security professionals for this cause deserves recognition and the inaugural PICCASO Awards further amplifies the acknowledgment of those who are at the forefront of data and security. Let us all come together and shape the future of privacy and information together by honoring these privacy heroes."

Click here to find all the information on the awards, categories, nominations and judges: https://piccasoawards.ca/.

About PICCASO Canada:

PICCASO Canada, a non-profit organization based in Toronto, Ontario, is a collaboration between PICCASO, a UK based global-facing not-for-profit special interest group, led by seasoned volunteers who are senior leaders in privacy, data and information security and The Privacy Pro, a boutique consulting firm in Toronto that is known for its business-savvy and practical approach to privacy. The primary aim of PICCASO Canada is to develop and organize thought leadership and events that promote privacy, data protection and information security in Canada.

