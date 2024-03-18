DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-March-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 March 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 18 March 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 216,855 Highest price paid per share: 48.50p Lowest price paid per share: 47.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.0962p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,354,337 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,354,337) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 48.0962p 216,855

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 9470 48.50 08:42:41 00069261077TRLO0 XLON 9060 47.40 08:43:15 00069261090TRLO0 XLON 10258 48.00 09:52:54 00069262720TRLO0 XLON 100000 48.00 09:57:38 00069262971TRLO0 XLON 33012 48.30 14:56:01 00069271838TRLO0 XLON 8420 48.30 14:56:01 00069271839TRLO0 XLON 8535 48.30 14:56:01 00069271840TRLO0 XLON 10000 48.30 14:57:12 00069271863TRLO0 XLON 3044 48.30 15:24:47 00069272996TRLO0 XLON 6956 48.30 15:24:47 00069272997TRLO0 XLON 2159 48.30 15:28:17 00069273198TRLO0 XLON 9011 48.30 15:28:17 00069273199TRLO0 XLON 6930 47.60 15:28:18 00069273201TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

