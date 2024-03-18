DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 18-March-2024 / 18:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 18/03/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 572.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 568.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 570.0452

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,075,192 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,107,147.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 18 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 570.0452 10,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 14 570.00 13:19:11 00069267741TRLO0 XLON 415 572.00 14:42:58 00069271173TRLO0 XLON 14 572.00 14:42:59 00069271175TRLO0 XLON 489 572.00 14:44:36 00069271301TRLO0 XLON 384 572.00 14:44:36 00069271302TRLO0 XLON 60 572.00 14:44:37 00069271303TRLO0 XLON 137 572.00 14:44:38 00069271304TRLO0 XLON 323 572.00 14:44:41 00069271310TRLO0 XLON 212 572.00 14:44:41 00069271311TRLO0 XLON 200 572.00 14:48:42 00069271534TRLO0 XLON 200 572.00 14:49:46 00069271578TRLO0 XLON 200 572.00 14:50:38 00069271599TRLO0 XLON 200 572.00 14:51:44 00069271650TRLO0 XLON 200 572.00 14:51:44 00069271651TRLO0 XLON 452 572.00 14:51:44 00069271652TRLO0 XLON 369 572.00 14:51:44 00069271653TRLO0 XLON 1131 572.00 14:51:44 00069271654TRLO0 XLON 240 570.00 16:21:08 00069275479TRLO0 XLON 980 568.00 16:35:30 00069276308TRLO0 XLON 632 568.00 16:35:30 00069276307TRLO0 XLON 215 568.00 16:35:30 00069276306TRLO0 XLON 696 568.00 16:35:30 00069276305TRLO0 XLON 763 568.00 16:35:30 00069276304TRLO0 XLON 249 568.00 16:35:30 00069276303TRLO0 XLON 294 568.00 16:35:30 00069276302TRLO0 XLON 254 568.00 16:35:30 00069276301TRLO0 XLON 416 568.00 16:35:30 00069276300TRLO0 XLON 261 568.00 16:35:30 00069276299TRLO0 XLON

