WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
18.03.24
08:07 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,050
+0,78 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.03.2024 | 20:01
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
18-March-2024 / 18:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  18/03/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      10,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         572.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          568.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 570.0452

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,075,192 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,107,147.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 18 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
570.0452               10,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
14        570.00          13:19:11      00069267741TRLO0       XLON 
415       572.00          14:42:58      00069271173TRLO0       XLON 
14        572.00          14:42:59      00069271175TRLO0       XLON 
489       572.00          14:44:36      00069271301TRLO0       XLON 
384       572.00          14:44:36      00069271302TRLO0       XLON 
60        572.00          14:44:37      00069271303TRLO0       XLON 
137       572.00          14:44:38      00069271304TRLO0       XLON 
323       572.00          14:44:41      00069271310TRLO0       XLON 
212       572.00          14:44:41      00069271311TRLO0       XLON 
200       572.00          14:48:42      00069271534TRLO0       XLON 
200       572.00          14:49:46      00069271578TRLO0       XLON 
200       572.00          14:50:38      00069271599TRLO0       XLON 
200       572.00          14:51:44      00069271650TRLO0       XLON 
200       572.00          14:51:44      00069271651TRLO0       XLON 
452       572.00          14:51:44      00069271652TRLO0       XLON 
369       572.00          14:51:44      00069271653TRLO0       XLON 
1131       572.00          14:51:44      00069271654TRLO0       XLON 
240       570.00          16:21:08      00069275479TRLO0       XLON 
980       568.00          16:35:30      00069276308TRLO0       XLON 
632       568.00          16:35:30      00069276307TRLO0       XLON 
215       568.00          16:35:30      00069276306TRLO0       XLON 
696       568.00          16:35:30      00069276305TRLO0       XLON 
763       568.00          16:35:30      00069276304TRLO0       XLON 
249       568.00          16:35:30      00069276303TRLO0       XLON 
294       568.00          16:35:30      00069276302TRLO0       XLON 
254       568.00          16:35:30      00069276301TRLO0       XLON 
416       568.00          16:35:30      00069276300TRLO0       XLON 
261       568.00          16:35:30      00069276299TRLO0       XLON

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  310403 
EQS News ID:  1861409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2024 14:28 ET (18:28 GMT)

