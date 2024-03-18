Feed the Children Joins Forces with FOX's MasterChef Junior to Fight Childhood Hunger During National Nutrition Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / In recognition of National Nutrition Month, Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger organization, is teaming up with the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior and FOX to fight childhood hunger.

Feed the Children and MasterChef Junior are teaming up to increase awareness about childhood hunger this National Nutrition Month.

Nutritious diets play a key role in helping individuals stay healthy throughout their lives. Millions of Americans face hurdles when it comes to accessing healthy food and 1 in 5 children in America are food-insecure, meaning they don't always know where their next meal will come from.

"Uniting FOX's MasterChef Junior and Feed the Children in this month-long social media campaign will help amplify the important work being done to fight childhood hunger in America," said Emily King, FOX Entertainment's Executive Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Digital and Media. "Gordon Ramsay, the MasterChef Junior team and everyone at FOX Entertainment welcome this opportunity to increase awareness and support the essential, tireless efforts of Feed the Children here at home and around the world."

Throughout MasterChef Junior Season Nine, a cast of 12 new pint-sized chefs will work to impress the judges with their budding culinary skills. The cooking competition assembles talented young home cooks between 8-13 years old who immerse themselves in many challenges to earn the right to be called America's next "MasterChef Junior." MasterChef Junior airs Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) on FOX and next day on Hulu.

"Hunger and food insecurity are often invisible," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "We rarely know what someone else is going through, which is why we need to take care of our neighbors. Feed the Children is thankful for the support from MasterChef Junior and FOX as we tackle the important issue of childhood hunger."

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

About MasterChef Junior

Gordon Ramsay's popular, pint-sized cooking competition series MasterChef Junior returns to FOX for its ninth season. This season, the judging panel welcomes Tilly Ramsay, who will join her father, award-winning chef, host and executive producer Gordon Ramsay. Acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and Emmy-winning TV host Daphne Oz also return as judges. MasterChef Junior follows 12 young home cooks between the ages of 8 and 13 who compete in a series of challenges to win the title of America's next "MasterChef Junior," taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money. This season, exciting challenges include cooking for the Harlem Globetrotters, a magical experience at the legendary Magic Castle in Los Angeles, cooking with seaweed and more!

