More than 880 St. George's University Students Secure U.S. Residencies in 2024 Match

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / St. George's University School of Medicine announced today that more than 880 of its students and graduates have secured post-graduate residencies at health centers around the United States in the 2024 match cycle.

This marks the 10th consecutive year in which SGU has been the largest provider of new doctors to first-year U.S. post-graduate residencies.1

"Match Day is a pivotal moment in a new doctor's career," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of the St. George's University School of Medicine. "The entire St. George's University community looks forward to this day, and together, we congratulate this remarkable class of medical students on their success."

SGU students and graduates matched into residences in 22 specialties across 40 states and the District of Columbia. More students will find out where they will be doing residency training in the days and weeks to come.

St. George's University graduates will begin residency programs in several highly competitive specialties, ranging from urology and neurology to emergency medicine and pediatrics. Many will be returning to their home states or cities to begin their careers in medicine.

"Each one of these matched students represents the next step in a dream come true, and each one is a vital addition to the availability of care and to the medical professional community," said Dr. Loukas.

This new group of doctors will play a crucial role in addressing America's growing physician shortage. Since 2015, St. George's University has been the largest provider of new doctors to the U.S. healthcare system annually. More than two-thirds of SGU graduates enter primary care specialties, and a number of SGU alumni work in medically underserved areas.

"St. George's University graduates have been meeting the medical needs of communities across the United States for decades," Dr. Loukas said. "We look forward to seeing all the great things that this newest class of SGU graduates will accomplish."

About St. George's University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

1 As the medical school graduating the largest number of students per year, SGU places the largest number of graduates into residency programs each year, based on internal SGU graduate/expected graduate and residency placement data as of March 2024.

