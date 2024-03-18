bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) CEO Announces Moodrink Stock-Up at United Natural Food Canada for Canada's Largest Grocery Retail Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce during a special investors announcement on March 18, 2023, the stocking of its flagship product, Moodrink (the "Product"), at its distribution partner, United Natural Food (UNFI) Canada, to meet the demand of Canada's largest grocery retail chain.

Nima Bahrami, CEO of the Company, also praised the Product's outstanding reception, with demand outstripping the Company's forecasts and experiencing swift sell-outs and reorders in select Canadian stores, showcasing the market's appetite for Moodrink. This strategic move to stock up at UNFI is designed to ensure that Canadians across the country have reliable access to Moodrink.

Mr. Bahrami also took the opportunity to emphasize that the current achievements are merely the starting point for bettermoo(d), and lauded Moodrink's achievement of securing a nationwide presence within stores of the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer. With a commitment to capitalizing on the Company's recent success and existing momentum, bettermoo(d) is set on broadening its market footprint, delving into new ventures, and maintaining a steadfast focus on innovation. This proactive approach signifies the Company's dedication to not just sustaining but also amplifying its growth and success in this dynamic market landscape.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to product demand and takeover and investment discussions, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com