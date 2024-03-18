Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.: Final Bell Holdings International Completes Strategic Corporate Reorganization to Spearhead Transformative Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2024 / Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. ("FBHI" or "the Group") is pleased to announce the next step of its corporate reorganization. Following the sale of its Canadian operations to BZAM,Ltd., the Group has consolidated its non-plant touching business entities under Final Bell Innovations ("FBI"), a newly established wholly owned subsidiary.

FBI comprises 14th Round Inc., the industry leader in hardware and packaging innovation, manufacturing and supply chain management, Final Bell MaaS Inc., the Group's management services arm, and Final Bell Brand Co., which acquired the iconic brand dosist® in 2023, and recently launched ANIMAL in California, Canada and New York. Complementing its owned brands, Final Bell Brand Co. also maintains licensing arrangements across the United States and Canada for leading California-based cannabis brands.

Combining cutting-edge hardware and packaging innovation, cannabis facility management services and accelerating new market growth for many of the industry's most iconic brands, FBI will pursue a capital-efficient expansion strategy across the most promising states and territories. In January, FBI launched its foray into the state of New York in partnership with Hepworth Pura and will make further announcements regarding state-by-state partnerships in due course.

Jordan Gielchinsky, President of Final Bell MaaS, commented on the reorganization, stating, "This strategic alignment under Final Bell Innovations enables us to leverage our collective expertise more effectively, ensuring that we deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Our focus on management services is sharper than ever, poised to drive significant advancements in the cannabis industry."

Ariel Wessling, President of 14th Round, shared her enthusiasm, "Joining forces under Final Bell Innovations marks a new chapter for us. It enhances our ability to innovate and expand our offerings, ensuring we continue to set the benchmark for quality and creativity in cannabis hardware and packaging solutions."

Austin DeAngelis, President of Final Bell Brand Co., added, "This reorganization is a game-changer for our house of brands. By consolidating our operations, we can more effectively manage our intellectual property and licensing arrangements, further solidifying our position as leaders in the regulated cannabis market."

Jeremy Green, CEO of FBI, underscored the significance of the reorganization, "Our transformation under Final Bell Innovations is a testament to our commitment to innovation and leverages our experience working side-by-side with the best brands in cannabis over the past decade. By uniting our strengths, we are not just streamlining our operations; we are creating a powerhouse capable of shaping the future of the cannabis industry."

About Final Bell Holdings International Ltd.

Final Bell Holdings International Ltd. is a leading entity in the cannabis industry, dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability. Through its subsidiaries, FBHI offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support cannabis brands and manufacturers in scaling and modernizing their operations. With a focus on non-plant touching activities, FBHI is committed to setting new standards of excellence in the cannabis sector.

