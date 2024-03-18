Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Marcos Holanda as the Company's Chief Operating Officer effective March 20, 2024.

"Marcos has had an extensive career in mining and, with his strong operating experience, has the right skill set to facilitate Andean's repositioning to a mid-tier producer in the Americas," stated Alberto Morales, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Morales continued, "Marcos will be responsible for overseeing Andean's portfolio of operations. In Bolivia, he will supervise the completion and commissioning of the fines disposal facility at San Bartolomé, the processing of oxides from third-party feed sources and the realization of operating efficiencies. At Golden Queen, Marcos will be focused on rationalizing costs, optimizing the mine plan and operations and overseeing exploration activities to extend the life of mine. Moreover, Marcos will be an integral member of the senior management team focused on pursuing new growth opportunities and acquisitions."

Mr. Holanda's career spans more than 35 years. Most recently, he was the General Manager, Estellar Resources (Argentina) at Pan American Silver. Mr. Holanda has a successful history of leading teams to achieve results while focusing on lowering costs and maintaining best-in-class safety, quality and environmental standards. He has been involved in open pit and underground precious metals and aggregates mine operations, exploration, development, commissioning and project optimizations in the Americas and Africa. Mr. Holanda graduated from Federal University of Pernambuco (Brazil) as a mine engineer and is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

About Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a mid-tier precious metals producer.

