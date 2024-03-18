Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces a transition in leadership with the departure of Andrea Yuan from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue other endeavours. Ms. Yuan was instrumental in navigating the Company through its IPO process and subsequent listing on the CSE. The Board and CEO would like to thank Andrea for her efforts and contributions over the past few years. Ryan McEachern, a director of the Company and previous Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. McEachern brings a wealth of experience to the role, ensuring a smooth transition. Concurrently, he has stepped down from the Company's Audit Committee position.

StrategX is pleased to welcome David Haig to the Board as an independent director and the new Chair of the Company's Audit Committee. With an impressive 25-year track record in corporate finance, Mr. Haig brings significant experience and expertise to our team. His extensive background includes successful ventures in technology, financial services, investment banking, manufacturing, and mining industries, where he has raised over $800 million.

StrategX CEO, Darren Bahrey, comments; "On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome David Haig to the StrategX team. His vast global expertise spanning diverse industries will undoubtedly enrich our journey toward establishing StrategX as a prominent explorer and developer of critical metals. We are confident that Mr. Haig's strategic insights and leadership will greatly benefit the company as we continue to pursue our growth objectives and deliver value to our shareholders."

About StrategX

StrategX is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on discovering energy transition metals in northern Canada. With five strategic projects situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, we're leading discovery in untapped regions. This first-mover advantage in underexplored regions presents a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the development of new districts for critical metals essential for the global green energy shift. For updates and the latest insights, explore our Investor Portal.

SOURCE: Strategx Elements Corp.