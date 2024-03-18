Conversational AI Leader Recognized for Exceptional Product Innovation

Cognigy, a global leader in AI-driven customer service solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Cognigy.AIas a 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

Cognigy.AI is an advanced Conversational AI platform that enables businesses to build, deploy, and manage AI-powered virtual agents and chatbots across various channels. With its intuitive visual flow editor, Cognigy.AI empowers users to create complex conversational experiences without needing extensive coding expertise. Leveraging natural language understanding (NLU), generative AI and machine learning capabilities, Cognigy.AI ensures seamless interactions between users and virtual agents 24/7, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

In response to the award, Philipp Heltewig, CEO Co-founder of Cognigy, stated, "We are proud to receive the 2024 CUSTOMER magazine Product of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in empowering enterprises with transformative AI solutions."

Cognigy offers enterprises worldwide a fully trained, human-like, and cost-effective AI Agent Workforce for exceptional customer experiences. These enterprise-ready and scalable solutions, powered by the world's leading Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, provide next-gen customer service with human-like conversation skills, multilingual proficiency, and 24/7 omnichannel availability. Equipped with intelligent IVR, smart self-service, and agent assist functionalities, Cognigy's AI solutions work seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, are able to learn from human agents, and enhance both customer and agent satisfaction.

The 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Cognigywith a 2024 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Their solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Cognigyin 2024 and beyond."

In 2023, CUSTOMER magazine presented Cognigy with the Conversational AI Excellence Award.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy's AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet, and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

