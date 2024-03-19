EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Appendix 3H
Notification of cessation of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or quoted +debt securities that have ceased
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
[1] Listing rule 3.10.3E requires an entity to notify ASX of details of the cessation of:
(a) any securities issued under an employee incentive scheme:
(i) to key management personnel or an associate, within 5 business days of their cessation;
(ii) to someone who is not key management personnel or an associate, within 10 business days of the end of the quarter in which the cessation occurred;
(b) any other equity securities not otherwise notifiable to ASX under rule 3.8A, within 5 business days of their cessation; or
(c) any quoted debt securities, within 5 business days of their cessation.
The notification must be in the form of, or accompanied by, an Appendix 3H.
Listing rule 3.8A requires an entity to notify ASX of the cessation of securities pursuant to a buy-back by giving ASX an Appendix 3H:
• in the case of a minimum holding buy-back, within 5 business days of the completion of the buyback; or
• in all other cases, within 5 business days of giving ASX the final notice for the buy-back.
About Dexus
Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $57.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $15.8 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $41.3 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The platform's $16.9 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing communities. Dexus is supported by more than 35,000 investors from 22 countries. With four decades of expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com
Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
