Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over 500 million devices, has launched its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® on Transsion's latest smartphone release, the Infinix Note 40 series. Transsion, the fifth largest smartphone maker globally, is releasing the Infinix Note 40 smartphone series for the global market. The Infinix Note 40 series is comprised of four smartphones: the Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and Note 40 Pro+ 5G. All four smartphones are driven by Elliptic Labs' partner MediaTek's chipsets, with MediaTek's Helio G99 chipset driving both the Note 40 and Note 40 Pro versions and the Dimensity 7050 chipset is at the core of the Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

"Transsion, a top-5 global smartphone maker, is launching another four smartphones utilizing our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Since 2022, we have released (12) Transsion devices to market utilizing our AI Virtual Smart Sensors. In the same time, we've seen Transsion grow from a smaller smartphone OEM into a global Top-5 smartphone maker. The latest launch of Transsion-brand Infinix's value-focused devices incorporating our AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, INNER BEAUTY, underscores the critical impact of our 100% software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensors. Together with Transsion and our other global customers, we are committed to bringing to market, devices that are greener, smarter, and human-friendly."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen's touch functionality. This keeps the user's ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

