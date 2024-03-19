Anzeige
WKN: A3EELW | ISIN: CH1260041939 | Ticker-Symbol: 22D0
Frankfurt
28.06.19
20:00 Uhr
9,220 Euro
-0,580
-5,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OBSEVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
ObsEva SA: ObsEva Announces Update on Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange


GENEVA, Switzerland - March 18, 2024 - ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women's health, today announced that, concurrent to the decision to wind-down the company's operations, Catarina Edfjäll, Ph.D. has decided to step down from the Board effective today.

"We would like to warmly thank Catarina for her significant contribution to the company over the last years. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work closely with her and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors," said Ernest Loumaye, Board Chairman.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.


For further information, please contact:

For general information: For investors information:
contact@obseva.chIR@obseva.ch


###





Attachment

  • ObsEva - Press Release _Director Departure_ 18.03.2024_Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb499eb3-c67c-4f6e-8875-85a925699e46)

